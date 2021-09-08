Left Menu

Delhi HC transfers probe into death of Tihar inmate Ankit Gujjar to CBI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred to the CBI the investigation into the alleged murder of Tihar inmate Ankit Gujjar Justice Mukta Gupta directed that the case file be sent from the Delhi Police to the CBI and sought a status report from the central agency before the next date of hearing on October 28.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 11:00 IST
Delhi HC transfers probe into death of Tihar inmate Ankit Gujjar to CBI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred to the CBI the investigation into the alleged murder of Tihar inmate Ankit Gujjar Justice Mukta Gupta directed that the case file be sent from the Delhi Police to the CBI and sought a status report from the central agency before the next date of hearing on October 28. The judge stated that she has passed directions to the Director-General of Prisons with respect to "the laxity in providing proper treatment" and facilitating police probe. A Detailed copy of the order is awaited. Gujjar, 29, was found dead inside his cell in Tihar jail on August 4.

In the petition seeking transfer of investigation from the Delhi police, the family of the deceased inmate alleged that Gujjar was being harassed by jail officials as he was "unable to meet their regularly increasing demands for money" and was murdered "as a part of pre-planned conspiracy".

Filed through lawyers Mehmood Pracha and Shariq Nisar, the petition alleged that the jail authorities in Tihar were operating an "organised extortion syndicate" and the police was trying to manipulate the investigation in order to save and shield the culprits. It claimed "culpability of the entire administration" on the grounds that the CCTV were allegedly ordered to be shut down by an official at the time of when the deceased was beaten. On August 18, the court had sought status reports from the Delhi Police and jail authorities on the plea.

The Delhi Police claimed that the investigation by local police was ongoing in a fair manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021