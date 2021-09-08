China says it will maintain communication with new Afghan government

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that China is ready to maintain communication with the new government and leader in Afghanistan.

Wang made the comment at a daily briefing in Beijing when asked if China would recognize the new government, whose leaders were named on Tuesday.

China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, Wang said.

