Duterte aide declines nomination for 2022 Philippine presidency
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:49 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's chosen successor and longtime aide Christopher "Bong" Go said on Wednesday he had declined the ruling party's presidential nomination.
Duterte, who cannot seek a second term, moments earlier accepted the nomination to run for vice president in next year's elections.
