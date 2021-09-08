Left Menu

NHRC ensures restoration of rightful owner's name of land in revenue records of MP's Jabalpur

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in response to its notices has been informed by the government of Madhya Pradesh that the name of the rightful owner of residential property has been restored in the revenue records of Jabalpur district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 19:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in response to its notices has been informed by the government of Madhya Pradesh that the name of the rightful owner of residential property has been restored in the revenue records of Jabalpur district. Earlier, while issuing the notices to the District Collector, the Commission had observed that it was astonishing how entries in the land records were altered without following any procedure and the complainant had been illegally deprived of his ownership rights.

However, it was only after the conditional summons were issued for the appearance of the Collector that the Government of Madhya Pradesh finally informed that the mistake was corrected. The name of the complainant had disappeared from the Khasra due to technical/clerical mistakes and not under the order of any competent authority, they added.

On August 5, 2020, the complainant had alleged that he had purchased a 1500 Sq. feet plot in Gorakhpur tehsil of Jabalpur district vide registered deed in his name dated July 12, 1996, but he discovered that after about twenty years of the mutation of the land, his name had disappeared from the revenue records. Allegedly, the Patwari and the Tehsildar, instead of correcting the revenue records, advised him to go for the mutation of the land again. Thereafter, he approached the District Collector but despite his orders, the concerned Patwari did not correct the revenue records, and hence, he approached the NHRC seeking intervention in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

