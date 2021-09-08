Left Menu

Germany not filled with optimism about Taliban government - minister

Germany is not filled with optimism by the makeup of the new government in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, after the Taliban appointed hardline veteran figures to top positions. "It must be clear to the Taliban that international isolation is not in its interests, and especially not in those of Afghanistan's people."

Germany not filled with optimism about Taliban government - minister

Germany is not filled with optimism by the makeup of the new government in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, after the Taliban appointed hardline veteran figures to top positions. "A transitional government that does not include other groups is not the signal for more international cooperation and stability in the country," Maas told a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the U.S. military base in Ramstein, Germany.

"We hope that further government formation (steps) will send the necessary signals," Maas added. "It must be clear to the Taliban that international isolation is not in its interests, and especially not in those of Afghanistan's people."

