Canada's Supreme Court declines to hear fashion designer Nygard's bail appeal

Canada's Supreme Court declined on Thursday to hear an appeal from fashion designer Peter Nygard of a lower court's decision that he stay in jail on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Nygard wanted the country's highest court to overturn a March decision by the Manitoba Court of Appeal that denied his release ahead of a November hearing for extradition to the United States.

