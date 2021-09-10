Left Menu

Air force base in Ohio put on lockdown following report of active shooting - 88th Air Base Wing

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 08:00 IST
Wright-Patterson Air Force base in Ohio is on lockdown following a report of an active shooter at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center of the base, 88th Air Base Wing said late Thursday.

"At approximately 9:25pm, emergency responders responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A at WPAFB. Security Forces are currently sweeping the building," 88th Air Base Wing said https://twitter.com/WrightPattAFB/status/1436148077107290118 in a tweet.

