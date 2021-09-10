Left Menu

Farmers' stir: Internet, SMS services restored in Haryana's Karnal

Haryana government on Friday restored mobile internet and SMS services in Karnal, which were suspended in view of farmers' agitation to "prevent any disturbance of peace and public order".

ANI | Karnal (Haryana) | Updated: 10-09-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 12:25 IST
Farmers' stir: Internet, SMS services restored in Haryana's Karnal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana government on Friday restored mobile internet and SMS services in Karnal, which were suspended in view of farmers' agitation to "prevent any disturbance of peace and public order". "As of now, there is no plan to suspend the services again," Assistant District Public Relations Officer Raghubir Singh said.

Meanwhile, services have remained disrupted in Karnal since Monday in view of the Mahapanchayat and call for gherao of the mini secretariat in the district in protest against lathi charge on the farmers on August 28. The farmers continued their demonstration outside the secretariat after talks with the district administration failed over their call for action against officials involved in lathi charge.

A Kisan Mahapanchayat was also held in Muzzafarnagar on Sunday against three farm laws by the Centre. It declared that they will campaign against the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections and the Mahapanchayat witnessed participation from various political parties. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021