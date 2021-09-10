Left Menu

Former Punjab-cadre IPS Iqbal Singh Lalpura takes over as Chairman of National Commission for Minorities

Former IPS officer from Punjab, Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura took charge as the Chairman of National Commission for Minorities on Friday.

Updated: 10-09-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 16:31 IST
Chairman of National Commission for Minorities Iqbal Singh Lalpura (L) and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (R) (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former IPS officer from Punjab, Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura took charge as the Chairman of National Commission for Minorities on Friday. Lalpura replaced the outgoing chairperson of the Commission Ghayorul Hasan.

In his illustrious career as a police officer, Lalpura has been awarded the President's Police Medal for meritorious service. As a scholar, he has been awarded the Shiromani Sikh Sahitkar Award and Sikh Scholar Award. Lalpura was the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Punjab before taking over as Chairman of the Commission.

The Union Government had set up the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) under the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992. Initially five religious communities, namely, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Zoroastrians (Parsis) were notified as minority communities by the Union Government. Further, on January 27, 2014, Jains were also notified as another minority community. Union Government constituted National Commission for Minorities in New Delhi and the state governments constituted State Minorities Commissions in their respective State Capitals. These organisations are set-up to safeguard and protect the interests of minorities as provided in the Constitution of India and laws enacted by the Parliament and the State Legislatures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

