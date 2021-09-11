Meghalaya: CRPF recovers 2 live IEDs, 3.25 kg explosives, 3 detonators from West Garo Hills

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday recovered 3.25 kg explosives from Meghalaya's West Garo Hills. The CRPF informed that its 120 Batallion recovered two live improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 13 gelatin sticks and three electric detonators from Tikrikilla during a special operation.

The IEDs were neutralised, stated the CRPF. According to a statement issued by the West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) on Friday, based on credible source information, a counter-insurgency operation was conducted by a joint team of West Garo Hills Police and 120 Batallion of CRPF at Mengotchigre village under Tikrikilla Police Station jurisdiction in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday i.e September 9 and 10, 2021 respectively.

"During the operation, two live Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), 3.25 kg of Class-II explosives and three detonators were recovered. Accordingly, as per SOP, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) from 2'' MLP Bn," read the statement. The police stated that a case under section 5 of Explosive Substances Act 1908 was registered at the Tikrikilla police station in connection with the seizure, adding that an investigation is on.

"If any person has any information about the miscreants involved in this illegal act, they are requested to inform the local Police Station immediately. Their identity shall be kept secret and the suitable reward shall be given," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)