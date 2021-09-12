Teacher held for sexually assaulting girl student in UP's Rampur

A teacher at a private school has been held and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl student on September 5 during Teachers' Day celebrations.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, the police informed.

"The victim is the daughter of a complainant from Civil Lines Police Station Zone who alleged that the accused, Alok Saxena, forcibly smeared cake on her face without her consent. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO act. The accused has been arrested. Further proceedings are on," said Dr. Sansar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rampur. (ANI)

