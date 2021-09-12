Left Menu

Maha senior citizen trying to recharge phone card loses Rs 6.25 lakh to online fraudster

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-09-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 16:11 IST
A senior citizen in Thane city in Maharashtra lost Rs 6.25 lakh to an online fraudster who asked him to recharge his mobile phone connection by transferring Rs 11 through a link so that his SIM card doesn't get blocked, police said on Sunday.

The man, unable to get a recharge through the link, called up the fraudster who gave him another link, which allowed the latter to get access to the victim's phone, using which he made an online transfer of Rs 6.25 lakh, an official said.

The incident took place on July 26 this year, but a complaint was lodged with Kalwa police on Saturday, and a case under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions was registered, Thane city police PRO Jaimala Wasave said.

A probe was underway but no arrest has been made so far, he added.

