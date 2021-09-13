Gunmen attack Nigerian prison, 240 inmates set free
Gunmen attacked a jail in Nigeria's Kogi State late on Sunday and 240 inmates were set free, the prison service said in a statement on Monday.
"The attackers in their number were said to have arrived at the Custodial Centre heavily armed and immediately engaged the armed guards in a fierce gun battle," a spokesman said.
