UK's Raab discussed need for stable Afghanistan with Iranian counterpart

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian and discussed the shared interest the two countries have in seeing a stable Afghanistan.

Raab said on Twitter: "I called on Iran to release all arbitrarily detained British Nationals and to return to the JCPOA talks in Vienna."

