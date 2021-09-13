Britain's Prince Andrew to challenge U.S. court jurisdiction in accuser's lawsuit
Britain's Prince Andrew plans to challenge a U.S. court's jurisdiction over a civil lawsuit by a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting and battering her two decades ago, according to a Monday court filing.
In the filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, a lawyer for Andrew said the prince also plans to contest that he was properly served with the lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, who has said she was also abused by the financier Jeffrey Epstein.
