Indian troops conduct combat free fall, special heliborne ops at Zapad exercise in Russia

Indian Army personnel conducted combat free fall, special heliborne operations and other defensive manoeuvres on Monday during multi-national military exercise 'Zapad' in Nizhny, Russia, military officials said. A contingent of 200 personnel of the Indian Army are participating in Zapad that started on September 3 and will end on September 16. Zapad aims to boost anti-terror cooperation between countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed the joint military exercise at Mulino Training Ground of Nizhny on Monday, the military officials stated. Indian forces, as a part of coalition forces, conducted combat free fall, special heliborne operations and other defensive manoeuvres on Monday, they said. More than a dozen countries are taking part in Zapad, the officials said.

