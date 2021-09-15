Left Menu

2 firefighters killed, 4 injured in Czech gas explosion

Two firefighters were killed in a gas explosion that leveled a family house in southeast Czech Republic, officials said on Wednesday.The head of the regional government, Radim Holis, also said two other firefighters were injured. The regional rescue service said a total of four people were injured in the explosion that occurred in the town of Korycany shortly after noon.

Updated: 15-09-2021 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Two firefighters were killed in a gas explosion that leveled a family house in southeast Czech Republic, officials said on Wednesday.

The head of the regional government, Radim Holis, also said two other firefighters were injured. The regional rescue service said a total of four people were injured in the explosion that occurred in the town of Korycany shortly after noon. One was taken to hospital for treatment by a helicopter.

The rescuers used a sniffer dog to search the rubble.

The firefighters said they were called to the house due to leaking gas that, however, exploded after their arrival.

