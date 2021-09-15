Left Menu

Jailed women face graver prejudice, programmes are needed for their reintegration into society: CJI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 23:37 IST
Jailed women face graver prejudice, programmes are needed for their reintegration into society: CJI
Jailed women have to often face ''graver prejudices, stigma and discrimination'' and India as a welfare state is obligated to provide them with programmes and services to ensure their reintegration into the society like their male counterparts, Chief Justice N V Ramana said on Wednesday.

The CJI, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) was speaking at the 32nd Central Authority Meeting of NALSA in which newly-appointed members took part.

''Often incarcerated women have to face, graver prejudices, stigma and discrimination, which makes their rehabilitation a tough challenge,'' the CJI said, adding, ''as a welfare state, we are obligated to provide women prisoners with programs and services that enable them to effectively reintegrate into the society, on an equal basis with men''.

Justice Ramana said certain measures for reintegration of the women prisoners into the society such as, 'non-discriminatory access to education and vocational training, dignified and remunerated work' is needed.

''As a welfare state, we are obligated to provide women prisoners with programs and services that enable them to effectively reintegrate into the society, on an equal basis with men,'' the CJI said.

Justice UU Lalit, the senior-most judge and Executive Chairman of NALSA, introduced all the members of the newly-appointed central authority and lauded the historic achievements made in the National Lok Adalat on September 11.

In a significant achievement towards easing pressure on the judicial system, over 15 lakh of more than 33 lakh pending and pre-litigation cases were settled, and a whopping Rs 2,281 crore awarded on Saturday in National Lok Adalats held in 33 states and union territories by NALSA.

Justice Lalit pointed out that due to the pandemic restrictions, the schools are shut down and the children living in juvenile homes, observational homes and children homes are in an unimaginable situation, in which only one video monitor is not sufficient to impart basic education to children of different age groups.

Justice Lalit also stressed upon utilising the talent and services of law students, who can bridge the gap and can reach grassroots level of the society by adopting three or four 'talukas' of each district across the country.

He asked all the authority members to significantly contribute towards the legal services so that all the ideas can be galvanised into action.

