UK says new security partnership reflects commitment to Indo-Pacific

Britain's new security partnership with Australia and the United States reflects the government's commitment to the Indo-Pacific, region, newly-appointed British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

"Today’s landmark ... security partnership reflects the UK’s commitment to deepening ties in the Indo-Pacific. We will work together to promote stability in a region that will become ever more important for the UK’s prosperity and security," Truss said on Twitter.

