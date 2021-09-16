Left Menu

UK says new security partnership reflects commitment to Indo-Pacific

Britain's new security partnership with Australia and the United States reflects the government's commitment to the Indo-Pacific, region, newly-appointed British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday. "Today’s landmark ... security partnership reflects the UK’s commitment to deepening ties in the Indo-Pacific.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 02:48 IST
Britain's new security partnership with Australia and the United States reflects the government's commitment to the Indo-Pacific, region, newly-appointed British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

"Today’s landmark ... security partnership reflects the UK’s commitment to deepening ties in the Indo-Pacific. We will work together to promote stability in a region that will become ever more important for the UK’s prosperity and security," Truss said on Twitter.

