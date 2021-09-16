Left Menu

Maoist camp busted in Odisha, ammunition seized

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:09 IST
Maoist camp busted in Odisha, ammunition seized
  • Country:
  • India

Security personnel in Odisha has busted a Maoist camp following a gunfight with the naxals along the Malkangiri-Koraput border in the state and seized arms and ammunition from the area, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

A top Andhra Pradesh-based Maoist leader Suresh Surana, who was camping in the region, however, managed to flee, he said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of jawans from district voluntary forces, special operations group and the BSF launched a search operation on Wednesday at Badili hill, where the naxals were camping, Malkangiri SP Prahalad Meena told reporters during a press meet.

The Maoists, on seeing the security personnel approaching them, opened fire, leading to a gun battle between the two sides which lasted for around two hours.

''Suresh Surana, a top CPI(Maoist) leader from Andhra Pradesh, managed to escape the area along with his accomplices. They are suspected to have fled to the neighbouring state,” he said.

One gun, six live cartridges, four detonators, two walkie-talkie, uniforms and posters were recovered from the Maoist camp during the operation.

''We have intensified search operations in Malkagiri along the Andhra border,'' the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021