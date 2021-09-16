Left Menu

After Australia arms deal flop, EU to launch Indo-Pacific plan

Led by France, Germany and the Netherlands, which first set out ways to deepen ties with countries such as India, Japan and Australia, the 27-member bloc wants to use the plan to show Beijing that it is against the spread of authoritarianism. However, Wednesday's agreement between the United States, Australia, and Britain to establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific and scrap a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal has damaged trust between allies, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:21 IST
After Australia arms deal flop, EU to launch Indo-Pacific plan
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Union will set out a formal strategy on Thursday to boost its presence in the Indo-Pacific and counter China's rising power, although Australia's decision to cancel an arms contract with France may complicate cooperation. Led by France, Germany and the Netherlands, which first set out ways to deepen ties with countries such as India, Japan, and Australia, the 27-member bloc wants to use the plan to show Beijing that it is against the spread of authoritarianism.

However, Wednesday's agreement between the United States, Australia, and Britain to establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific and scrap a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal has damaged trust between allies, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said. A spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc had not been informed about the security partnership and was trying to find out more.

"We will have to discuss with member states to assess the implications," Peter Stano told a regular news briefing. Following an initial plan in April, the EU will set out in detail how it plans to deepen ties with its allies in environmental, trade, and digital policies, as well as seeking to develop a maritime presence to keep trade lanes open.

Diplomats said the plan was not "anti-China", although envoys in Brussels acknowledge that Beijing is likely to see it that way as tensions over contested territories and maritime zones grow, as well as concerns about China's military build-up. "The display of force and increasing tensions in regional hotspots such as in the South China Sea and in the Taiwan Strait may have a direct impact on European security and prosperity," according to an earlier, draft version of the plan.

The plan may mean a higher EU diplomatic profile on Indo-Pacific issues, more EU personnel and investment in the region and a security presence such as dispatching ships through the South China Sea or putting Europeans on Australian patrols. Separately, the European Parliament on Thursday voted 570 in favour, 61 against, with 40 abstentions, to press EU governments for a mixed strategy towards Beijing, combining cooperation on trade and health while fighting Chinese human rights abuses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021