PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-09-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 23:43 IST
Fire, emergency services personnel real-life superheroes: LG
Terming fire and emergency services personnel as “real-life superheroes”, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said a fire academy will be set up to further enhance fire services’ personnel capability to confront the future challenges and hazards He was speaking after attending the passing out parade of 669 cadets of fire and emergency services in Udhampur.

“Fire Fighters place their own lives at risk in order to protect the citizens. Fire and emergency services personnel are real-life superheroes,” the Lt Governor said.

''We have ensured up-gradation of all facilities of fire and emergency services and provision of modern fire tenders and rescue equipment,” Sinha said.

The UT administration will provide every possible support to set up a dedicated fire academy to further enhance the capability of fire services personnel to confront future challenges and hazards, he said.

''The Police Academy at Udhampur has a long history of producing brave police personnel who are doing a commendable job in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of J-K, and securing national unity and integrity through counter-insurgency operations, maintaining peace, law and order,'' the Lt Governor said.

