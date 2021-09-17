Australia agrees on increased U.S. air deployments in Australia

Australia and the United States have reached new force posture agreements that will see greater air cooperation through rotational deployments of all types of U.S. military aircraft to Australia, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said on Thursday.

Dutton spoke at a joint news conference after meetings between the U.S. and Australian foreign and defense ministers in Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)