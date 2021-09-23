Yellen stressed importance of withdrawing digital services taxes in call with UK
23-09-2021
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke with British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday about ongoing global tax reform efforts, and underscored the need for a compromise on withdrawal of digital services taxes, the Treasury said.
Yellen also thanked Sunak for his leadership of the G7 and in talks on a new tax framework under the leadership of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Treasury said in a readout of the call.
