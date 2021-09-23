Left Menu

UN commissioner urges international effort to end Myanmar conflict 'before it is too late'

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 14:57 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@UNGeneva)

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday warned of a human rights catastrophe under military rule in Myanmar and urged the international community to do more to prevent conflict there from worsening.

"The national consequences are terrible and tragic – the regional consequences could also be profound," Bachelet said in a statement. "The international community must redouble its efforts to restore democracy and prevent wider conflict before it is too late."

