UK panel finds Indian-origin ex-MP bullied former parliamentary staff

Keith Vaz, former Labour Party MP from Leicester and among one of the longest-serving Indian-origin members of Parliament in the UK until he stepped down in 2019, was on Thursday accused of “sustained and unpleasant bullying” of a former staff member in the House of Commons.

Vaz, 64, who denies the allegations and is considering a legal action, was under investigation by an Independent Expert Panel (IEP) under the Commons rules.

In its report, the IEP noted that the conduct dating back to his time as Chair of the Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee deserves a ''clear and formal reprimand''.

“The Respondent’s (Vaz) conduct to the complainant was hostile, sustained, harmful and unworthy of a Member of Parliament. He should be ashamed of his behaviour,” the report concludes.

“Had the Respondent held a pass to the House of Commons as a former Member, we would have determined that it was appropriate to remove that pass.

“As things are, we determine that eligibility to hold a former Member’s pass should never be restored,” it adds.

As a former MP, Vaz is entitled to a parliamentary pass, which the panel has recommended should not be provided.

The complaint relates to his conduct towards former House of Commons clerk Jenny McCullough between July 2007 and October 2008.

“We consider that this misconduct represented sustained and unpleasant bullying, with a real and enduring psychological impact. It was hostile and harmful behaviour,” the report notes.

“We accept that it led to the Complainant (McCullough) leaving her career in the House of Commons,” it adds.

A source close to Vaz told the BBC: ''He has never seen the report, nor has he had the chance to question any witnesses or provide a response.

''As a direct result of the protracted and debilitating process, Mr Vaz was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy for which he was hospitalised and for which he is still undergoing treatment. This matter is now in the hands of solicitors.'' PTI AK CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)