MP: Missing cop found killed, buried in Seoni district; BJP worker among five accused

A 46-year-old police head constable was allegedly killed in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district and the body was buried, officials said on Thursday.

The body of head constable Vijay Baghel was exhumed with the help of a JCB machine from Bamhodi Sailua area, around 15 km from here, on Thursday, police said.

The BJP announced that it had sacked secretary of the party's Seoni city unit Rahul Nema, who was named by the police as one of the accused. Baghel, recently transferred to Chand police station in neighbouring Chhindwara district, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday, said P S Balre, sub-divisional officer of police.

The policeman, who hailed from Jaitpur village in Seoni, lived with his family in Chaurai in Chhindwara, the official said.

Investigation revealed that he had been killed and buried in Seoni, he said.

It seemed to be the fall-out of a financial dealing in which Baghel had lent Rs 12 lakh to someone, the official said, adding that further probe was underway. Chaurai police station's inspector Shashi Vishwarkarma told PTI that Rahul Nema and Monu Thakur were among the five accused, but nobody had been arrested yet. Seoni BJP spokesperson Srikant Agrawal said in a statement that the party has stripped Rahul Nema of his post and primary membership. PTI COR LAL ARU KRK KRK

