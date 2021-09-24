Left Menu

Maha: Heavy rains lash five districts in Marathwada; water levels rise in dams

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of five districts in Marathada, increasing water levels in irrigation projects and dams in the region, an official said on Friday.At least 20 circles in five districts of Marathwada witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, with Patoda circle in Beed district recording the highest 145.25 mm rain, the official said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 13:51 IST
Maha: Heavy rains lash five districts in Marathwada; water levels rise in dams
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of five districts in Marathwada, increasing water levels in irrigation projects and dams in the region, an official said on Friday.

At least 20 circles in five districts of Marathwada witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, with Patoda circle in Beed district recording the highest 145.25 mm rain, the official said. Eight circles in Beed, five each in Latur and Osmanabad and one each in Nanded and Parbhani received above 65 mm rains in a single day, he said. Naleshwar circle in Nanded received 98 mm rain, followed by Usuf circle in Beed with 96.75 mm showers, he said. As per official data, eight districts of the region have so far received 131.69 per cent rainfall.

Nanded has received the highest rainfall of 1,031.5 mm so far against the average 814.4 mm, it was stated. Heavy rains have caused water levels in dams and irrigation projects to increase, an official said. Of the 13 major irrigation projects in Marathwada, six have reached 100 per cent storage capacity, he said. The inflow of water in Jayakwadi continued with 23,319 cusecs taking the storage to 77.46 percent on Friday morning, while the water outflow continued at eight projects, he said. With 63,545 cusecs, Vishnupuri dam in Nanded has recorded in the highest outflow, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021