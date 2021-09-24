1 dead, 1 injured after fire breaks out at house in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar
A person was killed and a firefighter suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a house Mangal Bazar area of Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Friday.
A person was killed and a firefighter suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a house Mangal Bazar area of Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on Friday. According to Delhi Fire Service, the injured has been admitted to a hospital.
The fire has been brought under control. Further details awaited. (ANI)
