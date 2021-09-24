HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

These are the top stories at 9 pm: DEL61 SINOINDIA-LADAKH-GALWAN China's 'provocative behaviour' disturbed peace in eastern Ladakh: India; rejects fresh Chinese comments on Galwan New Delhi/Beijing: India on Friday strongly rejected China's fresh comments blaming it for the Galwan valley clashes and asserted that the ''provocative behaviour and unilateral'' attempts by the Chinese side to alter the status quo in eastern Ladakh resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquillity in the mountainous region.

FGN72 PM-BIDEN PM Modi holds first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Joe Biden at the White House on Friday in his first bilateral meeting with the US President during which the two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of priority issues, including combating COVID-19, climate change, economic cooperation as well as Afghanistan. By Lalit K Jha DEL63 DL-SHOOTOUT-3RDLD COURT Gangster shot dead at Rohini court by gunmen posing as lawyers; 2 attackers killed in police action New Delhi: Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside a crowded Rohini courtroom on Friday in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation, officials said.

DEL62 UPSC-LD RESULTS 761 candidates clear civil services exam, Shubham Kumar tops: UPSC New Delhi: A total of 761 candidates have cleared the coveted civil services examination 2020, with engineering graduates Shubham Kumar and Jagrati Awasthi bagging the first and second ranks respectively.

DEL67 RAHUL-PM Rahul targets PM Modi over eastern Ladakh standoff New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he is ''scared'' of China.

CAL14 WB-MAMATA Lakhs of crores of rupees donated to PM-CARES, where is that money, asks Mamata Kolkata: Slamming the Centre over its assertion that PM-CARES was not a government fund, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday stated that complete transparency should be maintained in the transactions made with the money collected by the trust.

BOM12 MH-SCHOOLS-LD REOPEN Schools to reopen in entire Maharashtra from Oct 4 Mumbai: Physical classes in schools would resume across Maharashtra from October 4, the state government said on Friday.

BUSINESS DEL53 BIZ-CCI-LD BEER COMPANIES CCI clamps down on cartelisation in beer sales; slaps over Rs 873 cr fine on UBL, Carlsberg, others New Delhi: Competition Commission on Friday imposed penalties totalling over Rs 873 crore on United Breweries Ltd, Carlsberg India, All India Brewers' Association (AIBA) and 11 individuals for cartelisation in the sale and supply of beer.

DEL47 BIZ-SENSEX-LD JOURNEY Journey of Sensex: From 1,000 to 60,000 in over 31 years New Delhi: From hitting the 1,000-mark on July 25, 1990 to reaching the 60,000-level for the first time on Friday, it has been a memorable journey for equity benchmark Sensex.

DEL55 BIZ-LD TAX-COLLECTION Net direct tax mop-up grows 74% at Rs 5.70 lakh cr so far this fiscal New Delhi: The net personal income and corporate taxes collection grew 74 per cent to Rs 5.70 lakh crore so far this fiscal, driven mainly by advance tax and TDS payments.

LEGAL LGD22 SC-EMAILS-SLOGAN Remove slogan, PM’s pic from footer of top court's official e-mails: SC to NIC New Delhi: The Supreme Court has put to rest the alleged controversy over the ‘Sabka Sath, Saath, Sabka Vikas’ slogan along with the prime minister's picture being carried as a footer on apex court's official e-mails by asking the NIC to remove and replace them with the image of the top court.

LGD17 SC-LD MEDICAL QUOTA SC sets aside Madras HC observation on EWS reservation in All India Quota for medical admissions New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday set aside a Madras High Court direction that the Centre must seek the top court's approval before implementing 10 per cent reservation for the EWS in all-India quota (AIQ) seats of medical colleges, saying it ''transgressed the limitations'' by entering into areas which were alien to the issue.

LGD21 SC-LD IRON ORE EXPORT SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL alleging export of Iron ore in pellet form by evading export duty New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre to respond to a PIL which alleged export of iron ore in pellet form by some firms by evading duty.

FOREIGN FGN70 CHINA-LD QUAD China slams Quad ahead of 1st in-person summit in US, says ‘doomed to fail’ Beijing: Ahead of the first in-person Quad summit among the leaders of the US, India, Japan and Australia in Washington, China on Friday criticised the grouping, saying the formation of “exclusive closed cliques” runs against the trend of times, and it is “doomed to fail”. By K J M Varma FGN57 PM-JAPAN-4THLD SUGA Modi, Japan’s Suga for free, open Indo-Pacific; oppose ‘economic coercion, unilateral attempts’ to change status quo Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga have reaffirmed the importance of maritime security towards the realisation of a ''free and open'' Indo-Pacific as they shared strong opposition to the “economic coercion and unilateral attempts” to change the status quo by force in the East and South China Seas, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)