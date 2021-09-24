Left Menu

Jaipur police marks second year of all-women Nirbhaya squad

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:29 IST
The all-women Nirbhaya squad of Jaipur police on Friday celebrated their second year of formation.

The Nirbhaya sqaud is a task force deployed by Jaipur police to offer safety and security to women in the state capital.

The high spirited all-women task force was felicitated for the grit and determination in offering their services to the people of Jaipur.

“The squad has been extremely supportive while COVID-19 samples were taken. The squad contributed by sensitising and educating the community, especially women, to give samples for testing COVID-19 apart from delivering its basic duty,'' Additional Commissioner Rahul Prakash said at the event organised by Podar World School.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suneeta Meena and Sumita Minhas, Principal, Podar World School were also present on the occasion.

