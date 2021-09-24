Left Menu

Assam rights panel seeks report on police shootings by Nov 1

Further, reports from deputy commissioners of Sivasagar and Mongaon were yet to be received.The commission after scrutiny found that except for the report from Kamrup Metropolitan, those from Deputy Commissioner of Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Nagaon and Barpeta were not received by it, the AHRC said.The commission, therefore, directed the Home and Political Department to instruct the remaining districts to furnish the magisterial inquiry reports by November 1.Since May 10, 26 accused persons have been killed in police shootings in Assam and 43 injured.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-09-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 23:45 IST
Assam rights panel seeks report on police shootings by Nov 1
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has directed the state government to submit the inquiry report on police shootings from five districts by November 1.

The commission had on July 7 taken suo moto cognisance of frequent police shootings in the state, and asked the state government to conduct an inquiry into circumstances leading to the killing of 12 accused persons within a month.

On August 16, the state Home and Political Department had sought an additional six weeks' time as many district authorities were yet to submit the reports The commission, in an order issued on Thursday, noted that the Home and Political Department had informed it that magisterial inquiry reports submitted by the deputy commissioners of five districts and superintendents of police of seven districts were received. Further, reports from deputy commissioners of Sivasagar and Mongaon were yet to be received.

''The commission after scrutiny found that except for the report from Kamrup Metropolitan, those from Deputy Commissioner of Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Nagaon and Barpeta were not received by it,'' the AHRC said.

The commission, therefore, directed the Home and Political Department to instruct the remaining districts to furnish the magisterial inquiry reports by November 1.

Since May 10, 26 accused persons have been killed in police shootings in Assam and 43 injured. The police claim that they were shot after they ''tried to flee'' from custody.

The spate of police shootings come after BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma took over as chief minister of the state and gave ''full operational liberty'' to the forces to fight against criminals ''within the ambit of law''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021