NCMC cabinet secretary reviews preparedness as deep depression turns into severe cyclonic storm

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday reviewed the preparedness of Central ministries, agencies and state governments to deal with the situation arising out of a cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal during the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting here. Reviewing the preparedness measures of the states and Central agencies, Gauba stressed that all preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by the concerned authorities of the state governments and concerned agencies of the Centre, before the cyclonic storm makes landfall, as the aim should be to keep the loss of lives to near zero and minimize damage to property and infrastructure.

The Cabinet Secretary assured the state governments that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance. Director-General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the NCMC about the current status of the "deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm by Saturday evening".

It is expected to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts by the evening of September 26, with wind speeds ranging from 75-85 kph, gusting to 95 kph, accompanied by heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of the states, the IMD Director General apprised the Committee. As per the input, the cyclonic storm is likely to affect the Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts in Andhra Pradesh and Ganjam and Gajapati in Odisha.

Chief Secretaries of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures being undertaken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm as also measures being taken to ensure that there is minimal damage to infrastructure such as telecom and power and other infrastructure in the aftermath of the cyclonic storm. Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 18 teams in these states and additional teams are also kept in readiness. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have also been deployed. (ANI)

