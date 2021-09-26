Left Menu

Sports Minister announces month-long nationwide Clean India Drive from Oct 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 17:34 IST
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur (File image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday announced a month-long nationwide Clean India Drive from October 1 to get rid of single-use plastic and other waste.

Announcing this in a tweet, Thakur said: ''Cleanliness is next to Godliness! As we celebrate #AmritMahotsav of 75 years of Independence, I urge everybody to join Clean India Drive from 1st-31st October to realize the dream of plastic-free India.'' Thakur said it will be the largest cleanliness drive in the world in which more than 75 lakh tonnes of waste, primarily plastic waste, from different parts of the country, will be collected and further processed in a 'Waste to Wealth' model.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

