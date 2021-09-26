Left Menu

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh arrives in Oman on 3-day visit

The visit aims to consolidate bilateral defence relations with Oman, as also to explore new avenues for defence cooperation, Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.Apart from talks with Al-Rahbi, Singh is also scheduled to meet Chief of Staff Omani armed forces Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Abdullah Al Raisi, Commander of Royal Army of Oman Maj Gen Matar Bin Salim Bin Rashid Al Balushi, Commander of Royal Air Force Air Vice Marshal Khamis Bin Hammad Bin Sultan Al Ghafri.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 18:10 IST
Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh arrives in Oman on 3-day visit
  • Country:
  • India

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh arrived in Oman on Sunday for a three-day visit aimed at further expansion of bilateral military ties with the influential Gulf nation.

The Navy Chief will hold talks with the top military brass of the Gulf nation, including his Omani counterpart Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, during his visit from September 27–29, officials said. ''The visit aims to consolidate bilateral defence relations with Oman, as also to explore new avenues for defence cooperation,'' Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

Apart from talks with Al-Rahbi, Singh is also scheduled to meet Chief of Staff Omani armed forces Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Abdullah Al Raisi, Commander of Royal Army of Oman Maj Gen Matar Bin Salim Bin Rashid Al Balushi, Commander of Royal Air Force Air Vice Marshal Khamis Bin Hammad Bin Sultan Al Ghafri. He would also be visiting key defence installations like Muaskar Al Murtafa (MAM) camp, Maritime Security Centre (MSC), Said Bin Sultan Naval Base, Al Musanna Air Base and National Defence College, Oman. The Indian Navy cooperates with the Royal Navy of Oman on many fronts that include operational interactions and training.

Both navies have been participating in the biennial maritime exercise Naseem Al Bahr since 1993. This exercise was last conducted in 2020 off Goa and the next edition is scheduled in 2022.

''This official visit of the Chief of Naval Staff to Oman highlights the growing cooperation between Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman,'' Commander Madhwal said.PTI MPB ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021