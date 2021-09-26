Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:49 IST
Scoreboard: MI versus RCB
The scoreboard of Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings against Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Sunday.

RCB innings: Virat Kohli (c) (sub)Anukul Roy b Milne 51 Devdutt Padikkal c de Kock b Bumrah 0 Srikar Bharat c Suryakumar Yadav b Rahul Chahar 32 Glenn Maxwellc Boult b Bumrah 56 Ab de Villiersc de Kock b Bumrah 11 Dan Christian not out 1 Shahbaz Ahmed b Boult 1 Kyle Jamieson not out 2 Extras (lb 4, w 6, nb 1) 11 Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 165 Fall of Wickets 7-1, 75-2, 126-3, 161-4, 161-5, 162-6 Bowlers: Trent Boult 4-0-17-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-36-3, Adam Milne 4-0-48-1, Krunal Pandya 4-0-27-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-33-1. More PTI BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

