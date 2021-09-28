Left Menu

Panel report on illegal settlers in Shillong locality submitted to CM

There was a demand from various quarters to relocate the ethnic Punjabis from the area.Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and other members of the high level committee submitted the extensive report to the chief minister at his office chamber today, an official told PTI.Three other ministers are members of the committee.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 28-09-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 22:19 IST
Panel report on illegal settlers in Shillong locality submitted to CM
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@SangmaConrad)
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level committee set up to find a permanent solution to the issue of illegal settlers at the Punjabi Lane locality of Shillong submitted its report to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday, an official said.

The panel headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong submitted the report three years after its constitution and has made certain recommendations on the issue, the official said.

Punjabi Lane under Iew Duh area of the Meghalaya capital is inhabited by people from Punjab, who were brought to Shillong around 200 years ago by the British to engage them in sanitary works. An incident of assault in the area in May 2018 had resulted in group clashes following which it was put under curfew for over a month.

Following the clashes, the Shillong Municipal Board had started an exercise to determine the legal residents of Punjabi Lane. There was a demand from various quarters to relocate the ethnic Punjabis from the area.

"Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and other members of the high level committee submitted the extensive report to the chief minister at his office chamber today," an official told PTI.

Three other ministers are members of the committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021