Panel report on illegal settlers in Shillong locality submitted to CM

A high-level committee set up to find a permanent solution to the issue of illegal settlers at the Punjabi Lane locality of Shillong submitted its report to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday, an official said.

The panel headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong submitted the report three years after its constitution and has made certain recommendations on the issue, the official said.

Punjabi Lane under Iew Duh area of the Meghalaya capital is inhabited by people from Punjab, who were brought to Shillong around 200 years ago by the British to engage them in sanitary works. An incident of assault in the area in May 2018 had resulted in group clashes following which it was put under curfew for over a month.

Following the clashes, the Shillong Municipal Board had started an exercise to determine the legal residents of Punjabi Lane. There was a demand from various quarters to relocate the ethnic Punjabis from the area.

"Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and other members of the high level committee submitted the extensive report to the chief minister at his office chamber today," an official told PTI.

Three other ministers are members of the committee.

