Vale rescues all 39 workers trapped in Canadian mine

Vale has successfully rescued all 39 of its employees who were trapped in its Totten copper, nickel and precious metals mine in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, the Brazilian miner said on Wednesday. The workers then went to refuge stations with access to food and water, Vale said. Vale CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo said an investigation would be launched into what happened.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 16:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@BarrickGold)

Vale has successfully rescued all 39 of its employees who were trapped in its Totten copper, nickel and precious metals mine in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, the Brazilian miner said on Wednesday. All workers are in good health, Vale said.

They were trapped on Sunday when a vehicle transporting the employees was taken offline. The workers then went to refuge stations with access to food and water, Vale said. Vale CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo said an investigation would be launched into what happened.

