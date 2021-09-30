U.S. and Mexico to hold high-level security talks on October 8 in Mexican capital

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that U.S. and Mexican officials will hold high-level security talks on October 8 in Mexico City.

In response to a reporter's question after a public event in Mexico City, Ebrard said that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland would participate in the talks.

