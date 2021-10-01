Putin tells govt to look at raising spending threshold for 'rainy day' fund
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-10-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 13:00 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government on Friday to look at increasing the spending threshold for the National Wealth Fund to 10% of gross domestic product from the current 7%, the Kremlin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Kremlin
Advertisement