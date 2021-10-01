Left Menu

Muslim religious leaders demand action over girl dancing in Bada imambara

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-10-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 23:19 IST
Muslim religious leaders demand action over girl dancing in Bada imambara
  • Country:
  • India

Muslim religious leaders have taken a strong exception to a viral video of a young girl dancing in prominent shrine 'Bada Imambara' here and demanded strict action against those involved in it.

A video of a girl dancing in the shrine has gone viral on social media, though details about when it was filmed or the identity of the girl are not yet known.

Expressing strong objection, prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad demanded that the responsibility of managing the Imambara be taken back from the district administration and handed over to a committee led by Imam-e-juma to maintain the sanctity of the place of worship.

''Such incidents at places of worship like Bada Imambara have come to light in the past too,” he said.

Spokesperson of All India Shia Personal Law Board Maulana Yasoob Abbas said there should be a ban on tourists visiting the places of worship.

District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that he will get the matter probed.

Till now, we have not received any complaint in this regard, he said.

Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur, ''So far, no complaint has been received in this matter. Action as per the rules will be taken on receiving a complaint.” Besides being a historical heritage of Lucknow, Bara Imambara is also a place of worship. It was built by Asaf-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh, in 1784.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021