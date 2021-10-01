Left Menu

BSF to launch retreat ceremony on IB in Jammu on Saturday

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 23:55 IST
BSF to launch retreat ceremony on IB in Jammu on Saturday
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force will launch a retreat ceremony on the Indo-Pak border in Suchetgarh here on Saturday to attract domestic tourism to the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir like the Wagah border in Punjab, ''It is a historic occasion when retreat ceremony will be launched at 1630 hours at Border outpost (BoP) Octroi (Suchetgarh) on Saturday,'' DIG BSF, Jammu Frontier, P S Sandhu said.

He said a structured parade by BSF personnel will take part in the retreat ceremony, which will be a regular feature.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be the chief guest on the occasion and senior officers from various government departments will take part in the event, the DIG said.

The retreat ceremony is an initiative as part of the border tourism on the lines of the Wagah border, officials said. However, the retreat ceremony will only be held on the Indian side of the border.

Suchetgarh is about 27 kilometres from Jammu and served as a route to Sialkot (now in Pakistan) during the pre-partition era, the officials said.

On July 4, 2016, the then Jammu and Kashmir government had launched border tourism at Octerio BoP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige to perform at Super Bowl; Drawings by boxing legend Muhammad Ali up for auction and more

Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Bl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021