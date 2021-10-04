Man jumps into canal with two children in Amritsar

A 30-year-old man, along with his two children, ended his life by jumping into a canal in the Tarawala Pul area here, police said on Monday.

Mandeep Singh was disturbed over some family issue, police said.

His two sons were identified as Gurpreet Singh (7) and Robin (2).

Police said the bodies were fished out from the canal.

