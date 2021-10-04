Left Menu

Two held with over 22 kg of poppy in Jammu

During a routine checking on a highway, a police team intercepted a vehicle in the Jhajjar Kotli area and recovered 22 kilograms of poppy, they said. The arrested drug peddlers were identified as Satwant Singh and Charanjit Lal of Hoshiarpur Punjab, they said. A case has been registered, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-10-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 23:32 IST
Two held with over 22 kg of poppy in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Two drug peddlers were arrested and over 22 kilograms of poppy recovered from them on the outskirts of Jammu city on Monday, officials said. During a routine checking on a highway, a police team intercepted a vehicle in the Jhajjar Kotli area and recovered 22 kilograms of poppy, they said. The arrested drug peddlers were identified as Satwant Singh and Charanjit Lal of Hoshiarpur (Punjab), they said. A case has been registered, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021