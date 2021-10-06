Wall collapses in Delhi's Rajendra market, one injured

A sanitation worker was injured after a portion of a boundary wall collapsed in Rajendra market near Tiz Hazari here on Wednesday, the Delhi Fire Service said. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

A 40-feet long and 10-feet high wall collapsed, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The injured man was rushed ro Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)