Seven arrested in drug haul in Kochi

Seven people, including an IT company manager and two women were arrested for allegedly selling and consuming drugs in Thrikkakkara area near here on Thursday, police said.
In a joint operation, sleuths of the Kochi city police and DANSAF-- a special team of the police to prevent drug trafficking-- raided a rented flat in Millupady in Thrikkakara and arrested three drug peddlers.
The team also arrested their four customers.
The police also seized 2.5 gram ecstacy drug MDMA, LSD stamp, hashish oil and hashish from their possession. The activities of the arrested people had been under the observation of the DANSAF team for quite some time.
