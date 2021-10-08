BJP leader Manoj Tiwari calls for lifting ban on Chhath celebrations in Delhi

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday said even AAP MLAs wanted that Chhath Puja should be celebrated at public places in Delhi and urged all political parties to join him in demanding that the ban on the festival be revoked. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, alleged that the opposition was playing ''dirty politics'' over the issue.

The Bhojpuri movie star said he will take out a 'rath yatra' from Sonia Vihar in his northeast Delhi constituency to raise the demand for allowing Chhath Puja celebrations at the Yamuna river bank and other water bodies.

Kejriwal said devotees enter water to offer ''Arghya'' to the Sun god during Chhath which may lead to rapid spread of Covid.

''We have taken this step in view of the safety and health of people. I think people will understand this and also that the opposition is playing dirty politics over this sensitive issue,'' he told reporters when asked about Tiwari's 'rath yatra'.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order last week prohibited Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, including riverbanks, water bodies and temples, in view of the COVID-19 situation.

''Even AAP MLAs wanted that Chhath should be celebrated at public places but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself has supported a ban on the festival. Chhath is associated with the sentiments of Purvanchali people and all political parties should demand lifting ban on it,'' he said.

Chhath Puja is hugely popular among Purvanchalis. The festival celebrated after Diwali is a four-day-long ritual during the last two days of which women offer obeisance through offerings to the Sun god in ankle deep water of rivers and ponds.

Addressing a press conference, Tiwari appealed to Kejriwal to prepare a proposal to allow Chhath Puja at public places and get it approved by the DDMA. Delhi BJP MLA Abhay Verma alleged that the AAP government's move was aimed at ''pleasing a particular community'' and electoral gains.

Tiwari questioned the timing of the ban on Chhath at public places, saying ''nobody knows what goes on in Kejriwal's mind. All the markets and shops, religious places, public transport and even liquor shops have been thrown open in the city, yet Chhath has been banned.'' He said during his interactions with Purvanchalis (people of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh settled in Delhi) to get their feedback on Chhath Puja ban at public places, he will also encourage them to get vaccinated to celebrate the festival safely.

Purvanchali community leader Ajit Dubey said the ban on Chhath at public places has ''hurt the pride'' of people and demanded that the Kejriwal government should give permission for the festival.

