18 yr old damages 19 cars parked at Thiruvananthapuram rly station, held

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-10-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 16:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An 18-year-old man was apprehended on Sunday in connection with the damage caused to 19 cars parked inside the railway station at Thampanoor here, the Railway police said.

The incident came to light at around 4 AM today when some people had gone to take their vehicles from the station's paid parking lot, a Railway Police officer said.

Subsequently, CCTV footage of the area was perused and the young man was seen breaking the windows and windshields of several cars and removing items from inside them.

According to an official, the culprit was identified from the footage and by afternoon he was taken into custody and taken for medical examination, after which he would be formally arrested.

During his ongoing questioning, it was noticed that he was slightly mentally unstable and the culprit allegedly said that the incident occurred as he had not taken his medication, the official said.

Presently it appears he committed the offense on his own.

It is believed that the incident occurred late on Saturday night while it was raining due to which the guard at the parking lot was not present, the official added.

