Left Menu

Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it "a victory for a Filipina" for which it was happy to see.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 10:36 IST
Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it "a victory for a Filipina" for which it was happy to see. Ressa, founder of Philippine news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize https://www.reuters.com/world/philippines-journalist-ressa-russian-journalist-muratov-win-2021-nobel-peace-2021-10-08/?enowpopup after braving the wrath of the leaders of the Philippines and Russia to expose corruption and misrule.

Ressa has been fighting multiple legal challenges in courts related to Rappler's dogged investigative reporting of Duterte's government, its bloody war on drugs, and its use of social media to target opponents. "It is a victory for a Filipina and we are very happy for that," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told a regular news conference, responding to a question on what the award meant for the government. "Of course it is true there are individuals who feel Maria Ressa still has to clear her name before the courts," he said, in the first comment on Friday's award from Duterte's camp.

The firebrand leader has described Rappler, launched in 2012, as a "fake news outlet https://www.reuters.com/article/us-philippines-media-idUSKBN1F50HL " and a tool of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, which Ressa has dismissed as nonsense. The Prize was hailed by many in the Philippines, with critics saying it is a rebuke on Duterte https://www.reuters.com/world/philippine-journalists-nobel-called-rebuke-duterte-who-remains-silent-2021-10-09, a frequent critic of Rappler.

It was the first Nobel Peace Prize for the Philippines and the first for journalists since the German Carl von Ossietzky won it in 1935. The Kremlin congratulated Muratov on Friday https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/kremlin-welcomes-fact-that-editor-who-criticises-it-won-nobel-peace-prize-2021-10-08/?enowpopup, describing the investigative journalist as talented and brave. Asked on Monday what her message would be to Duterte, Ressa urged him not to pursue a divide and conquer approach.

"I beg you, unite this nation. Don't tear us apart," she said in an interview with news channel ANC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot and more

Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021