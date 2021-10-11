Seven high court judges transferred to other HCs
President Ram Nath Kovind in consultation with the Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Monday has approved the transfer of seven high court judges to different high courts in the country, said the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday.
Justice T.S. Sivagnanam of Madras High Court has been transferred to Calcutta High Court. Justice Sureshwar Thakur of Himachal Pradesh High Court has been transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court
Justice P.B. Bajanthri of Karnataka High Court has been appointed as a judge of Patna High Court Rajasthan's High Court Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has been transferred to the Patna High Court
Justice T Amarnath Goud from Telangana High Court has been transferred to Tripura High Court. Justice Subhash Chand of the Allahabad High Court has been transferred to Jharkhand High Court. (ANI)
