Left Menu

Seven high court judges transferred to other HCs

President Ram Nath Kovind in consultation with the Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Monday has approved the transfer of seven high court judges to different high courts in the country, said the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:18 IST
Seven high court judges transferred to other HCs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind in consultation with the Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Monday has approved the transfer of seven high court judges to different high courts in the country, said the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday. As per the Department of Justice (Ministry of Law and Justice) tweet, Justice Rajan Gupta of Punjab and Haryana High Court has been made the judge of Patna High Court.

Justice T.S. Sivagnanam of Madras High Court has been transferred to Calcutta High Court. Justice Sureshwar Thakur of Himachal Pradesh High Court has been transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice P.B. Bajanthri of Karnataka High Court has been appointed as a judge of Patna High Court Rajasthan's High Court Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has been transferred to the Patna High Court

Justice T Amarnath Goud from Telangana High Court has been transferred to Tripura High Court. Justice Subhash Chand of the Allahabad High Court has been transferred to Jharkhand High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021